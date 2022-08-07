SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Wrong-way collision in Orangeburg leaves 1 dead

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal wrong-way collision that left one...
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal wrong-way collision that left one person dead in Orangeburg early Sunday morning.(MGN)
By Bryce Jacquot
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal wrong-way collision that left one person dead in Orangeburg early Sunday morning.

Around 1:30 a.m., a 2011 Ford Taurus was traveling north in the south-bound lane of U.S. Highway 301 near Carriage Hill Road when it hit a freightliner tractor trailer head-on, according to Master Trooper David Jones.

The driver of the Ford died at the scene while the driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet identified the name of the driver.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPD said they seized 11 machines, a firearm, marijuana and cash during the search.
Illegal gambling operation shut down in Columbia, drugs seized
Darius Sharper was arrested in Clarendon County. He is accused of stabbing his aunt and mother.
Deputies arrest man accused of stabbing his mother and aunt
Swansea's town government is facing scrutiny after an audit found the town did not have...
Auditor: Explanation of Swansea’s missing records for $3.3M cancelled and never rescheduled
A Newberry County woman has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty for...
Woman sentenced to 10 years in prison after trafficking methamphetamine in Lexington County
A crash in Irmo at the intersection of Lake Murray and Woodrow St. on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022.
Collision in Irmo at Lake Murray and Woodrow St. sends one to hospital

Latest News

Canty is accused of forcing himself into a residence with a gun, assaulting one person and...
Irmo Police searching for suspect after early morning shooting
wis
FIRST ALERT- The heat and humidity will continue along with a chance of afternoon showers and storms.
UofSC partners with NOAA to map heat in Columbia
UofSC partners with NOAA to map heat in Columbia
UofSC partnered with NOAA to collect heat data in Columbia to help people navigate hot summer...
UofSC partners with NOAA to map heat in Columbia, data collection aims to help people navigate hot summer days