RCSD responds to shooting on Broad River Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of a shooting at 2624 Broad River Road (CK Mart).

Deputies say around 5 p.m. on August 7, they found a victim at the scene dead with what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

According to officials this is still an active investigation. We will keep you updated as the story develops.

