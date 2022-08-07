SkyView
RCSD responds to shooting on Broad River Road

Deputies say around 5 p.m. on August 7, they found a victim at the scene dead with what...
Deputies say around 5 p.m. on August 7, they found a victim at the scene dead with what appeared to be a gunshot wound.(AP GraphicsBank)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of a shooting at 2624 Broad River Road (CK Mart).

Deputies say around 5 p.m. on August 7, they found a victim at the scene dead with what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

According to officials this is still an active investigation. We will keep you updated as the story develops.

