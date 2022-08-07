SkyView
Police searching for missing man last seen in West Ashley

Drake Abraham Britton, 31, was last seen near Henry Tecklenburg Boulevard in West Ashley.
Drake Abraham Britton, 31, was last seen near Henry Tecklenburg Boulevard in West Ashley.(Charleston Police Department)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking for help finding a man who was reported missing on Sunday.

Drake Abraham Britton, 31, was last seen near Henry Tecklenburg Boulevard in West Ashley. Police say he may have suffered a “mental health crisis.”

Britton was last seen wearing khaki pants and a yellow shirt with purple stripes. Police describe him as 6′1″ weighing 177 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

If you see him, police say do not approach and instead call 911 or dispatch at 843-743-7200.

