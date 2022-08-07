SkyView
Nearly 600 flights delayed at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, most in U.S. on Saturday

Nearly 600 flights have been delayed coming in or out of Charlotte on Saturday.
For the second straight weekend in Charlotte, air travel has been impacted by weather.
For the second straight weekend in Charlotte, air travel has been impacted by weather.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - For the second straight weekend, several hundred flights have been delayed at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

According to Flight Aware, nearly 500 flights were delayed coming in or out of Charlotte last Sunday.

Today, that count has reached nearly 600 - the most of any airport in the United States. About 50 more were canceled.

Delays and cancellations have led to increased length in lines, and frustrated passengers.

“It’s just been a nightmare to get home,” traveler Kathleen Marseil said. “He just told me, he’s like ‘I just never want to fly again.’ So which I can understand.”

Many passengers have had to deal with longer wait times to pick up luggage.

“My wife and kids are all at the hotel that we had to pay for, and now I’ve come back to pick up the bags ‘cause it was a two-hour wait to get our bags,” Nathan Stokes said.

A Flight Aware spokesperson said that most of the delays have been caused by weather and staffing shortages.

The spokesperson said that all airlines have been affected.

Across the country, more than 6,000 flights have been delayed on Saturday.

It’s the latest rash of delays in a summer filled with long lines and frustrated passengers.

