Irmo Police searching for suspect after early morning shooting

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The Irmo Police Department is asking the public for help to locate Malik Rashoid Canty, 25 of Columbia, SC.

Canty is accused of forcing himself into a residence with a gun, assaulting one person and shooting another.

The 25-year-old man faces an attempted murder charge, kidnapping and domestic violence, among others.

Officials say they responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex around 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 7.

At the scene, officers found a victim with a gunshot wound and managed to stop the bleeding before the victim was taken to a nearby hospital.

Canty is believed to have fled the scene in a white 2010 Lexus and is considered arm and dangerous.

Irmo Police ask if anyone knows the location of Malik Canty to contact the Irmo Police Department at 803-785-2521 or contact Midlands Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC or www.p3tips.com.

All tips will remain anonymous and if the information provided leads to the arrest of Canty, you could be eligible for a cash award.

