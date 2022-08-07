SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

FIRST ALERT- The heat and humidity will continue along with a chance of afternoon showers and storms.

wis
wis(wis weather)
By Von Gaskin
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 7:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

wis
wis(wis weather)

First Alert Headlines

  • Watch out for showers and storms across the area today (50%)
  • There is a lower chance of storms on Monday (20%)
  • Daytime high temperatures will reach start to soar this week with highs in the mid-90s
wis
wis(wis weather)

First Alert Summary

Happy Sunday, expect warm temperatures near average with highs in the low 90s and showers and storms for the afternoon hours. The storms are expected to start and end a little earlier today.

wis
wis(wis weather)

Tonight, we’ll see a few late evening storms then drier skies overnight with 70s and muggy conditions.

Monday looks drier with sunshine and clouds, it will be hot with low 90s a touch of humidity. We will still be humid with highs in the low/mid 90s Tuesday and Wednesday also.

There is an area of thunderstorms coming off the Coast of Africa that has a 40% chance of tropical development

wis
wis(wis weather)

Forecast Update

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of rain and storms in the afternoon/evening. Highs are in the low 90s and it will be humid

Monday: Low 90s and humid with a 20% chance of an afternoon storm

Tuesday: The chance of afternoon storms at 30% by the afternoon/evening. Highs are in the low 90s and humid

Wednesday: 30% Chance of showers and storms with mostly cloudy skies. Highs are still in the low to mid 90s and humid

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of rain and storms, highs are in the upper 80s and humid

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms, highs are in the upper 80s and humid

wis
wis(wis weather)

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

CPD said they seized 11 machines, a firearm, marijuana and cash during the search.
Illegal gambling operation shut down in Columbia, drugs seized
Darius Sharper was arrested in Clarendon County. He is accused of stabbing his aunt and mother.
Deputies arrest man accused of stabbing his mother and aunt
Swansea's town government is facing scrutiny after an audit found the town did not have...
Auditor: Explanation of Swansea’s missing records for $3.3M cancelled and never rescheduled
A crash in Irmo at the intersection of Lake Murray and Woodrow St. on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022.
Collision in Irmo at Lake Murray and Woodrow St. sends one to hospital
A Newberry County woman has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty for...
Woman sentenced to 10 years in prison after trafficking methamphetamine in Lexington County

Latest News

First Alert
First Alert
First Alert
First Alert
wis
FIRST ALERT- More afternoon storm chances for the weekend with humidity
FIRST ALERT- Heat and humidity continue with a few storms as well
FIRST ALERT- Heat and humidity continue with a few storms as well