FIRST ALERT- The heat and humidity will continue along with a chance of afternoon showers and storms.

First Alert Headlines

Watch out for showers and storms across the area today (50%)

There is a lower chance of storms on Monday (20%)

Daytime high temperatures will reach start to soar this week with highs in the mid-90s

First Alert Summary

Happy Sunday, expect warm temperatures near average with highs in the low 90s and showers and storms for the afternoon hours. The storms are expected to start and end a little earlier today.

Tonight, we’ll see a few late evening storms then drier skies overnight with 70s and muggy conditions.

Monday looks drier with sunshine and clouds, it will be hot with low 90s a touch of humidity. We will still be humid with highs in the low/mid 90s Tuesday and Wednesday also.

There is an area of thunderstorms coming off the Coast of Africa that has a 40% chance of tropical development

Forecast Update

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of rain and storms in the afternoon/evening. Highs are in the low 90s and it will be humid

Monday: Low 90s and humid with a 20% chance of an afternoon storm

Tuesday: The chance of afternoon storms at 30% by the afternoon/evening. Highs are in the low 90s and humid

Wednesday: 30% Chance of showers and storms with mostly cloudy skies. Highs are still in the low to mid 90s and humid

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of rain and storms, highs are in the upper 80s and humid

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms, highs are in the upper 80s and humid

