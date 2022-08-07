SkyView
Abandoned puppies found on side of the road covered in maggots

Puppies rescued by Heart of the Foothills Animal Rescue in Rutherford County
Puppies rescued by Heart of the Foothills Animal Rescue in Rutherford County(Heart of the Foothills Animal Rescue)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Heart of the Foothills Animal Rescue in Rutherford County, NC, announced that five puppies are recovering after they were found abandoned on the side of the road last week.

The rescue said the five two to three-week-old puppies were brought in on Tuesday by a person who found them in a box on the side of Big Level Road in Polk County.

According to the rescue, the puppies were in bad shape once they got there. They added that it was clear that the box they were in had been outside for a while.

The puppies were covered in wounds and maggots, so the rescue worked to bathe, medicate and feed them. They were later taken to a nearby clinic, where the puppies were examined and treated again.

On August 5, 2022, the rescue posted an update on the five puppies. They said all five are doing well with their foster mom and are still taking antibiotics to keep infections away.

The rescue asked people to share these posts to help find the person who left the puppies on the side of the road.

To keep up with the puppies’ recovery or see what the rescue does, you can visit their Facebook at Heart of the Foothills Animal Rescue- Rutherford County, NC.

