Weekend heat wave brings high temps, heat advisories to large portions of the US

(CNN) - More than 55 million people across the U.S. are under heat alerts Saturday.

The heat alerts encompass portions of the Pacific Northwest, Central Plains, Midwest, and Northeast including Seattle, Portland in Oregon, St. Louis, Kansas City, Oklahoma City, Detroit, Philadelphia, Boston, and Portland in Maine.

Heat is building across the Pacific Northwest this weekend, peaking Sunday into Monday. Temperatures across Portland, Oregon are forecast to climb into the triple digits by Sunday and Seattle could see a high near 90 degrees.

This weekend temperatures are yet again expected to soar into the upper 90s to low 100s across the central Plains and Midwest with heat index values of up to 110 degrees. Temperatures are expected to return to normal values by Monday and Tuesday across this region.

Across the Northeast, temperatures are forecast to be in the low- to mid-90s through the weekend into Monday with heat index values in the upper 90s and low 100s. A cold front will approach the region Tuesday into Wednesday cooling temperatures to near normal.

