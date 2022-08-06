SkyView
Reports: Actress Anne Heche critical after crashing car into house, starting fire

Officials say the car slammed into the two-story home, causing it to erupt into flames.(KCAL/KCBS)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOS ANGELES (CNN) - A California woman, reported to be actress Anne Heche, is in critical condition after driving into a Los Angeles home Friday.

The car involved in the crash is registered to Heche, known for her roles in “The Vanished” and “Six Days and Seven Nights.”

Some media outlets are reporting she was the driver, but authorities have not confirmed that.

Officials say the car slammed into the two-story home, causing it to erupt into flames.

Firefighters extinguished the fire and rescued a woman from inside the vehicle.

She was taken to the hospital and is recovering.

The cause of the crash is still unknown.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

