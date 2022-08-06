SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Police say Oklahoma City man killed his 3 children, himself

Capt. Michelle Henderson says the bodies of the four were found in a vehicle in a northwest...
Capt. Michelle Henderson says the bodies of the four were found in a vehicle in a northwest Oklahoma City neighborhood at about 7:30 a.m. Saturday.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma City man fatally shot his three young children then shot and killed himself early Saturday, according to police.

A person jogging or walking called police after spotting the four bodies in a vehicle in a northwest Oklahoma City neighborhood at about 7:30 a.m. Saturday, said Capt. Michelle Henderson.

Henderson said the man and the children did not live in the neighborhood where they were found, but that they had lived nearby.

Henderson said police had been searching for a man and his sons since shortly before 4:30 a.m. after learning that he had taken the children and made “concerning statements” about their well-being.

The names and ages of the four were not released, although Henderson said the children were each younger than 7. Whether the children were boys or girls was also not being immediately released, Henderson said.

“This weekend, we’re releasing very little information,” and more details are expected to be provided Monday, Henderson said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPD said they seized 11 machines, a firearm, marijuana and cash during the search.
Illegal gambling operation shut down in Columbia, drugs seized
A crash in Irmo at the intersection of Lake Murray and Woodrow St. on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022.
Collision in Irmo at Lake Murray and Woodrow St. sends one to hospital
The Department of Justice logo.
Pelion man sentenced in multi million dollar fraud case
Sumter couple charged in connection with death of newborn
Sumter couple charged in connection with death of newborn
Investigators are searching for the man in the white shirt in connection to a shooting at a gas...
VIDEO: Suspect wanted in Broad River Rd. gas station shooting

Latest News

Lightning struck a large oil storage tank on Friday evening in Matanzas, Cuba, causing a huge...
17 missing, dozens hurt as fire rages in Cuban oil tank farm
Protesters who support more abortion restrictions and protestors who are upset at the recent...
Some South Carolina Republicans pause at abortion ban brink
The Cass County Sheriff's Office reports it is investigating a case of animal cruelty with the...
‘Inhuman and barbaric’: 2 missing dogs found tied up, shot in the head
The Cass County Sheriff's Office reports it is investigating a case of animal cruelty with the...
Cass County Sheriff's Office investigating missing dogs death