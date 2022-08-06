Monkeypox still considered ‘low risk’ by health officials

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Health officials say there is no reason to panic over the 2022 Monkeypox (MPX) outbreak.

According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), MPX was first observed in the 1950s and introduced to the United States in 2003.

In 2021, the CDC confirmed two stateside cases of MPX. In comparison, over 7,000 Americans have tested positive for MPX this year.

The disease is transmitted through close, intimate contact with infected individuals. And while MPX is not a sexually transmitted disease, it is commonly transferred through such activity.

At current, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) says a majority of MPX cases are among men who have sex with men. However, local health officials say that anyone can get MPX if exposed under the right circumstances.

DHEC is advising you to avoid sexual encounters with someone experiencing flu like symptoms or skin lesions.

