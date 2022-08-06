SkyView
Deputies searching for missing Orangeburg man

Missing Orangeburg man: 59-year-old Hurbert Lee Sanders
Missing Orangeburg man: 59-year-old Hurbert Lee Sanders(Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help locate a 59-year-old man.

Investigators say Hurbert Lee Sanders has been missing for six months.

“We’ve had positive leads on this man since he was last seen by his family,” the sheriff said. “But when we track those leads down, we come up just short of putting eyes on him.”

Sanders was reported missing in February by family members and weighs around 140 pounds.

There have been leads that Sanders was seen in both the Holly Hill and Charleston areas.

Officials ask if anyone has any information on Sanders’ location call the OCSO at 803-534-3550.

