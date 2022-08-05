SkyView
Woman sentenced to 10 years in prison after trafficking methamphetamine in Lexington County

A Newberry County woman has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty for trafficking methamphetamine Friday.(Eleventh Circuit Solicitor Office)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A Newberry County woman has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty for trafficking methamphetamine Friday.

Heather Koon-Hobby, 41, exchanged illegal narcotics at two different hotels in Lexington County on December 3, 2018 and December 11, 2018, according to the Eleventh Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division used investigative measures and arranged a purchase of methamphetamine from Koon-Hobby.

Investigators found 14 grams of methamphetamine and 27 grams of methamphetamine as SLED agents monitored the narcotics transactions through visual and audio means.

The Eleventh Circuit Solicitor’s Office says Heather Koon-Hobby fled Lexington County prior to one of her court appearances, but was apprehended in Georgia on June 21 by the U.S. Marshal’s Office and Lexington County Fugitive Task Force.

This case was prosecuted by 11th Circuit Assistant Kelly Oppenheimer, who serves as the Drug Team Coordinator for the Solicitor’s Office.

Under South Carolina law, Koon-Hobby is not eligible for parole.

