VIDEO: Suspect wanted in Broad River Rd. gas station shooting
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) is searching for the suspect in a gas station shooting.
Investigators said on July 22, shots were fired at around 11:30 p.m. outside the BP at 806 Broad River Rd. The victim was not seriously hurt in the incident.
Surveillance video shows the man in a white shirt point a gun, fire several shots and then leave the scene. Anyone with information about the case can leave a tip anonymously with Crime Stoppers.
