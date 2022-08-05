Sumter couple charged in connection with death of newborn

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A Sumter couple was arrested in connection with the death of their newborn baby.

On July 31, Sumter Police Department officers were called to an apartment at Moorehead Place, where 21-year-old Melissa Nicole Bautch told officers she had delivered a baby a few months prematurely about two days earlier.

Bautch told officers that the baby was unresponsive at the time of its birth. The father of the baby, Brandon Sean Hostetler, 21, was told about the circumstance by the mother and later returned to the apartment, according to police.

Officials say neither parent sought medical attention.

An autopsy showed that the baby was born at full term and remained alive for some time without getting help.

Bautch is charged with homicide by child neglect. Hostetler is charged with unlawful neglect. The two were booked into jail on Thursday night.

The investigation is ongoing.

