SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Sumter couple charged in connection with death of newborn

Sumter couple charged in connection with death of newborn
Sumter couple charged in connection with death of newborn(Sumter Police Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A Sumter couple was arrested in connection with the death of their newborn baby.

On July 31, Sumter Police Department officers were called to an apartment at Moorehead Place, where 21-year-old Melissa Nicole Bautch told officers she had delivered a baby a few months prematurely about two days earlier.

Bautch told officers that the baby was unresponsive at the time of its birth. The father of the baby, Brandon Sean Hostetler, 21, was told about the circumstance by the mother and later returned to the apartment, according to police.

Officials say neither parent sought medical attention.

An autopsy showed that the baby was born at full term and remained alive for some time without getting help.

Bautch is charged with homicide by child neglect. Hostetler is charged with unlawful neglect. The two were booked into jail on Thursday night.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Search for missing boater on Lake Murray continues
Search for missing boater on Lake Murray continues
Green is accused of threatening a man with a gun after an argument over money.
Man surrenders to CPD after refusing to come out of Ft. Jackson Blvd. apartment complex
Butler’s mother, Lakeshia Butler, said, “They took my son, I still don’t have any answers.”
Family of man that died in custody and allegedly bitten by rats at Alvin S. Glenn launches lawsuit
Report: Around $20 per hour needed to rent in South Carolina
Report: Around $20 per hour needed to rent in South Carolina
Man airlifted from Sumter after shooting, store owner arrested
Man airlifted from Sumter after shooting, store owner arrested

Latest News

Four suspects were arrested Friday morning by KCSO and the Fairfield County Sheriff's Office.
Four suspects arrested in Kershaw County in connection to shooting of a child
Traffic accident background (MGN)
TRAFFIC ALERT: Collision in Irmo at Lake Murray and Woodrow St.
wis
FIRST ALERT- Heat and humidity continue with a few storms as well
The Department of Justice logo.
Pelion man sentenced in multi million dollar fraud case