Stepping in to Style: fashion show, features seasoned models

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia’s Parks and Recreations Department is putting on a fashion show. It’s called “Stepping in Style” and features models ages 50 and older.

The event will be held Sunday, August 14 and they are still looking for models, this event is also open to the public to share that style never ages.

