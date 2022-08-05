Soda City Live: Pre-prepped meals for back to school with Graham’s Catering

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A local caterer wants to help families witch hectic schedules put food on the table by pre-preparing meals they can pop right in the oven.

Graham Fortson is the owner of Graham’s Catering with an very extensive menu. He shares how to make his fusion Greek tacos, talks about a few of the pre- prepared meals he offers and even shows how he creates beautiful charcuterie spreads.

Contact Graham’s Catering, here.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.