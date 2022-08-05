Soda City Live: Brew at the Zoo is tonight!

SkyView
The fundraiser is tonight, August 5th, from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. All proceeds go to support the care and conservation of the animals and plants. Enter from the main entrance of the zoo in Columbia - 500 Wildlife Parkway. The cost is $60 for zoo members and $70 for the general public.(Columbia Zoo)
By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Need plans for tonight?  How about enjoying what’s called the coolest suds sippin’ safari in Columbia. It’s Brew at the Zoo at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden.

Lochlan Wooten is the chief operating officer for Riverbanks Zoo.  She joined Soda City Live to invite the public to the event.

The Brew at the Zoo gives you an opportunity to stroll through the zoo, sample craft beers, ciders, and local brews.  You’ll enjoy live entertainment and get to watch animal encounters and demonstrations.

The fundraiser is tonight from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.  All proceeds go to support the care and conservation of the animals and plants. Enter from the main entrance of the zoo in Columbia - 500 Wildlife Parkway. The cost is $60 for zoo members and $70 for the general public.

Remember no one under 21 years of age will be permitted.

