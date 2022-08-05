SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Soda City Live: Back 2 School Festival

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It really takes a village to raise children and many organizations across the midlands are hosting back to school drives to help parents get their kids ready for back to school and college.

Non-profit “Pioneers of Progress” and business, Tender Harts Medical Apparel and Accessories are teaming up to put on the bash, with tons of local vendors, free food, and free activities for the children.

Pioneers of Progress is a nonprofit organization that provides a safe and fun haven for underserved youth, parents, and families  and teaches them financial literacy.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Search for missing boater on Lake Murray continues
Search for missing boater on Lake Murray continues
Man airlifted from Sumter after shooting, store owner arrested
Man airlifted from Sumter after shooting, store owner arrested
Green is accused of threatening a man with a gun after an argument over money.
Man surrenders to CPD after refusing to come out of Ft. Jackson Blvd. apartment complex
Butler’s mother, Lakeshia Butler, said, “They took my son, I still don’t have any answers.”
Family of man that died in custody and allegedly bitten by rats at Alvin S. Glenn launches lawsuit
Report: Around $20 per hour needed to rent in South Carolina
Report: Around $20 per hour needed to rent in South Carolina

Latest News

The fundraiser is tonight, August 5th, from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. All proceeds go to support the...
Soda City Live: Brew at the Zoo is tonight!
Stepping in Style Senior Fashion Show
Stepping in to Style: fashion show, features seasoned models
Pre-prepped meals for back to school with Graham's Catering
Soda City Live: Pre-prepped meals for back to school with Graham’s Catering
Brew at the Zoo
Soda City Live: Brew at the Zoo is tonight!