Soda City Live: Back 2 School Festival

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It really takes a village to raise children and many organizations across the midlands are hosting back to school drives to help parents get their kids ready for back to school and college.

Non-profit “Pioneers of Progress” and business, Tender Harts Medical Apparel and Accessories are teaming up to put on the bash, with tons of local vendors, free food, and free activities for the children.

Pioneers of Progress is a nonprofit organization that provides a safe and fun haven for underserved youth, parents, and families and teaches them financial literacy.

