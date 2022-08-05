SC law firm suing beverage company over possible bacterial contamination

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anastopoulo Law Firm, headquartered in South Carolina, filed a class action lawsuit against Lyons Magnus after the food and beverage company recalled dozens of products that might be contaminated.

On July 29, Lyons Magnus announced the voluntary recall of 53 nutritional and protein drinks that “did not meet commercial sterility specifications” according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The company cited concerns about potential microbial contamination including from Cronobacter sakazakii, a bacteria that can lead to serious infections in people who are very young, elderly or immunocompromised.

Cronobacter is the same bacteria that prompted the large baby formula recall earlier this year.

“We are once again amazed by the lack of basic food safety measures in the manufacturing process,” said attorney Paul Doolittle. “We are dedicated to ending these unsafe processes and providing justice for our clients.”

The lawsuit from Anastapoulo says people who are immunocompromised or in need of a health supplement are the primary consumers of Lyons Magnus drinks.

“Lyons Magnus knew or should have known that possible consumers would drink or administer these sorts of supplements daily, often repeatedly, thus compounding the possible exposures to Cronobacter sakazakii,” the lawsuit states.

According to the FDA, no illnesses or complaints had been reported as of Tuesday.

