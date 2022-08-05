SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

NYC man charged in fatal shooting over cold fries tied to 2020 murder

The NYPD also formally charged Michael Morgan with the murder of a 28-year-old man in October...
The NYPD also formally charged Michael Morgan with the murder of a 28-year-old man in October 2020.(WABC via CNN Newsource)
By WABC Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WABC) – A 20-year-old man in New York is accused of fatally shooting a McDonald’s employee during a dispute over cold fries earlier this week.

While Michael Morgan, 20, was being questioned over Monday’s shooting, he implicated himself in a 2020 murder in Brooklyn.

As a result, the NYPD formally charged Morgan with the murder of 28-year-old Kevin Holloman in October 2020.

The crime scene is just six blocks from where Morgan shot a McDonald’s employee in the neck Monday.

Police said Friday the McDonald’s employee died, according to WABC. The shooting is now being investigated as a homicide.

Copyright 2022 WABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search for missing boater on Lake Murray continues
Search for missing boater on Lake Murray continues
Green is accused of threatening a man with a gun after an argument over money.
Man surrenders to CPD after refusing to come out of Ft. Jackson Blvd. apartment complex
Butler’s mother, Lakeshia Butler, said, “They took my son, I still don’t have any answers.”
Family of man that died in custody and allegedly bitten by rats at Alvin S. Glenn launches lawsuit
Sumter Co. deputies searching for missing man
Missing Sumter Co. man found safe
Report: Around $20 per hour needed to rent in South Carolina
Report: Around $20 per hour needed to rent in South Carolina

Latest News

Earthquakes hit SC
Earthquake rumbles in Elgin
Taiwan Air Force Mirage fighter jets taxi on a runway at an airbase in Hsinchu, Taiwan, Friday,...
China halts climate, military ties over Pelosi Taiwan visit
Former Vice President Dick Cheney blasts former President Donald Trump in a new political ad....
Former VP Cheney calls Trump 'a coward' in ad
Construction workers help direct traffic outside a residential and commercial building under...
US employers added 528,000 jobs; unemployment falls to 3.5%