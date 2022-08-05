SkyView
Judge denies gag order for Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial

Alex Murdaugh
Alex Murdaugh(WRDW)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A judge denied a request for a gag order to be issued in Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial.

Both Murdaugh’s defense attorneys and the prosecution requested for evidence and filings to be sealed in the case during a bond hearing on July 20.

However, in a filing on Thursday, Judge Clifton Newman said the request “at this stage of these proceedings would threaten access rights of the public and press which are constitutionally protected.” He also said there are already rules in place limiting extra-judicial statements that can be made while the case is in litigation.

Newman said concerns about protecting Murdaugh’s right to a fair trial were “commendable” but would have to be done through alternative measures.

Murdaugh was indicted by a grand jury on two counts of murder in the shooting deaths of his wife Maggie and son Paul in June 2021.

