Illegal gambling operation shut down in Columbia, drugs seized

CPD said they seized 11 machines, a firearm, marijuana and cash during the search.
CPD said they seized 11 machines, a firearm, marijuana and cash during the search.(Columbia Police Department)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An illegal gambling operation was shut down by the Columbia Police Department (CPD).

Investigators said Anthony Bernard Hopkins, 53, is charged with:

  • Operating a Gaming House
  • Keeping Unlawful Gaming Tables
  • Possession of a Handgun by a Person Convicted of a Crime of Violence
  • Possession of Marijuana (Second Offense)
Anthony Bernard Hopkins
Anthony Bernard Hopkins(Columbia Police Department)

CPD said a tip led them to a home in the 3300 block of North Beltline Blvd Thursday. A search found 11 table top gaming machines, cash, a handgun and marijuana.

Investigators believe the gaming house had been operating for at least two years. Three people were cited for Unlawful Games and Betting. Their ages ranged between 68 and 83.

