Illegal gambling operation shut down in Columbia, drugs seized

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An illegal gambling operation was shut down by the Columbia Police Department (CPD).

Investigators said Anthony Bernard Hopkins, 53, is charged with:

Operating a Gaming House

Keeping Unlawful Gaming Tables

Possession of a Handgun by a Person Convicted of a Crime of Violence

Possession of Marijuana (Second Offense)

Anthony Bernard Hopkins (Columbia Police Department)

CPD said a tip led them to a home in the 3300 block of North Beltline Blvd Thursday. A search found 11 table top gaming machines, cash, a handgun and marijuana.

Investigators believe the gaming house had been operating for at least two years. Three people were cited for Unlawful Games and Betting. Their ages ranged between 68 and 83.

