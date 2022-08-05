SkyView
Four suspects arrested in Kershaw County in connection to shooting of a child

Four suspects were arrested Friday morning by KCSO and the Fairfield County Sheriff's Office.
By Nevin Smith
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ELGIN, S.C. (WIS) -Four suspects were arrested Friday in connection to the shooting of a 9-year-old.

The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) and the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in Kershaw County at a Dixon Rd. residence. Four firearms and illegal drugs were seized.

William Portee, 19 and Chrystopher Richardson, 18, were arrested along with two juveniles. Each is being charged with:

  • Six counts of Assault and Batter First Degree
  • One count of Assault and Battery High and Aggravated Nature
  • One count of Firing into a Dwelling
  • One count of Possession of a Firearm During a Violent Crime

The four are charged in connection to a June 19th shooting that had shots fired into a residence and hit a 9-year-old in her leg.

Sheriff Lee Boan said, “The arrests this morning, as well as previous arrests during this investigation, were made due to pro-active law enforcement efforts to stop future gun violence in our county. More arrests are expected.”

