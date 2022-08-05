SkyView
FIRST ALERT- More afternoon storm chances for the weekend

WIS News at Noon is a full hour of news and lifestyle stories Monday through Friday.
By Adam Clark
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - There’s a 30% chance of showers and storms for Saturday through Monday, highs are in the low 90s.

First Alert Headlines:

  • The heat and humidity continues to control our weather this weekend, this leads to a 30% chance of afternoon storms.
  • A weak cold front nears from the Northwest Tuesday through Thursday and it increases our rain chances a little.
  • The pattern looks to break next weekend which brings cooler temps and better chances of rain.
  • Highs into next weekend are in the mid to upper 80s.
  • The tropics are quiet.

First Alert Summary:

This evening expect a 30% chance of some scattered showers and storms as the sea breeze moves through the Midlands. Expect lows in the low 70s tonight with the chance of showers and storms decreasing as the sun sets.

Our summer-like pattern continues through the weekend and into early next week. The jet stream stays to our north and the Bermuda High Pressure system funnels in a southerly flow giving us plenty of humidity and a 30% chance of rain and storms for Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Highs are in the low 90s for each day as well with lows in the lower 70s.

Tuesday through Thursday there’s a cold front approaching from the northwest, it doesn’t quite make it through the Midlands, but it does increases our chances of rain and thunder to 30-40% for the midweek stretch. Highs are in the low to mid 90s.

Friday through Sunday we see highs in the upper 90s, much cooler as a trough builds over the region. This trough will bring more uplift to the atmosphere and that will bring more clouds with a 30-40% chance of rain.

The tropics are quiet!

Forecast Update:

Tonight: Warm and humid with lows in the low 70s under partly cloudy skies.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms with highs in the low 90s and humid.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms in the afternoon/evening. Highs are in the low 90s and it will be humid

Monday: Low 90s with a 30% chance of an afternoon storms.

Tuesday: The chance of afternoon storms go up to 40% by the afternoon/evening. Highs are in the low 90s and humid.

Wednesday: 30% Chance of showers and storms with mostly cloudy skies. Highs are still in the low to mid 90s and humid.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of rain and storms, highs are in the upper 80s.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

