SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Earthquake rumbles in Elgin

Earthquakes hit SC
Earthquakes hit SC
By Nevin Smith
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELGIN, S.C. (WIS) - A 1.6 magnitude earthquake was reported by the USGS Friday.

The organization said the earthquake took place on Thursday, August 4th at 2:40 p.m. It had a depth of around 3.4 miles. It was located approximately 5.1 miles to the east south east of Elgin.

It continues the current swarm of dozens earthquakes centered in the region.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Search for missing boater on Lake Murray continues
Search for missing boater on Lake Murray continues
Green is accused of threatening a man with a gun after an argument over money.
Man surrenders to CPD after refusing to come out of Ft. Jackson Blvd. apartment complex
Butler’s mother, Lakeshia Butler, said, “They took my son, I still don’t have any answers.”
Family of man that died in custody and allegedly bitten by rats at Alvin S. Glenn launches lawsuit
Sumter Co. deputies searching for missing man
Missing Sumter Co. man found safe
Report: Around $20 per hour needed to rent in South Carolina
Report: Around $20 per hour needed to rent in South Carolina

Latest News

wis
FIRST ALERT- Heat and humidity continue with a few storms as well
South Carolina's Sales Tax Free Weekend began at 12:01 a.m. Friday and continues through Sunday...
THE LIST: What is and isn’t tax-free during SC’s 72-hour Tax-Free Weekend event
No authorities in the Lowcountry use the GPS tracking tech.
GPS tracking technology seeks to end police pursuits
RMC
Visitation guidelines under ‘new’ wave of COVID-19