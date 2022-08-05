Earthquake rumbles in Elgin

ELGIN, S.C. (WIS) - A 1.6 magnitude earthquake was reported by the USGS Friday.

The organization said the earthquake took place on Thursday, August 4th at 2:40 p.m. It had a depth of around 3.4 miles. It was located approximately 5.1 miles to the east south east of Elgin.

It continues the current swarm of dozens earthquakes centered in the region.

