Deputies arrest man accused of stabbing his mother and aunt

Darius Sharper was arrested in Clarendon County. He is accused of stabbing his aunt and mother.
Darius Sharper was arrested in Clarendon County. He is accused of stabbing his aunt and mother.(Clarendon County)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MANNING, S.C. (WIS) - A Clarendon County man is under arrest after investigators said he stabbed his mother and aunt.

Darius Sharper is charged with Attempted Murder and Burglary/Breaking and Entering.

On August 4th deputies were called to the scene on Bethel Hwy in the Paxville area around 2 p.m. A report of the incident obtained by WIS said deputies were sent on reports of a son threating his mother.

While heading to the scene, deputies were told that a female victim had been stabbed and that EMS were standing by.

On arrival, deputies found a woman outside the home with injuries on her neck from a knife wound. She told first responders that her sister was also injured and was in the home.

The woman in the house was found with a towel on her face covered in blood. She told deputies two small children, ages three and four, were at the home during the attack but were uninjured.

Deputies were told that Sharper had attacked the women before being locked out of the residence. Investigators were sent to his house a short distance away to locate him.

A perimeter was set up and Sharper was taken into custody. EMS transported both women for treatment.

