SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Unlimited Hands-on Science, helping to make science fun for the youth

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re talking about all things back-to-school this week.

When it comes to school subjects, science may be a challenge for some students, but there is a local program that’s making science more fun and hands-on.

Unlimited Hands-on Science is an organization that aims to get kids interested in science by placing it in the palms of their hands.

For more info, click here.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Richland Co. deputies shot at while responding to call for help; man found dead
Deputies ambushed after false 9-1-1 call, shots fired
Butler’s mother, Lakeshia Butler, said, “They took my son, I still don’t have any answers.”
Family of man that died in custody and allegedly bitten by rats at Alvin S. Glenn launches lawsuit
Green is accused of threatening a man with a gun after an argument over money.
Man surrenders to CPD after refusing to come out of Ft. Jackson Blvd. apartment complex
DHEC confirms 23 cases of monkeypox in S.C., vaccines very limited
Attorney Justin Bamberg answered questions Wednesday about a lawsuit an Orangeburg couple he is...
Lawsuit: Police cuffed, detained Orangeburg couple in middle of night without warrants

Latest News

Travis Greene and Forward City Music
Grammy-nominated gospel artist releases new single with newly formed music group
Bookbag drive
Soda City Live: Forward City Church’s 1000 backpack give-a-way and back to school drive
Giant Berry Pizza
Your vote for a chef’s recipe will benefit a local non-profit
How to make rust
Soda City Live: How to make rust