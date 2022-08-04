SkyView
Teen suspect arrested in Harbison Gardens Apartments shooting

Jentry McCombs, 19(Columbia Police Department)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department (CPD) said Thursday a teenage suspect is in custody on attempted murder charges.

Jentry McCombs, 19, is charged with Attempted Murder, Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon and Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime.

On June 17, McCombs is accused of arguing with a 15-year-old victim while at 401 Columbiana Dr. The victim was shot in the leg at the Harbison Gardens Apartments and did not receive a life-threatening injury.

CPD said both teens knew each other and the cause of the shooting is under investigation. Ballistic evidence was recovered from the scene.

