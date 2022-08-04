Teen suspect arrested in Harbison Gardens Apartments shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department (CPD) said Thursday a teenage suspect is in custody on attempted murder charges.

Jentry McCombs, 19, is charged with Attempted Murder, Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon and Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime.

On June 17, McCombs is accused of arguing with a 15-year-old victim while at 401 Columbiana Dr. The victim was shot in the leg at the Harbison Gardens Apartments and did not receive a life-threatening injury.

CPD said both teens knew each other and the cause of the shooting is under investigation. Ballistic evidence was recovered from the scene.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.