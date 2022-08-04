SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Sumter PD looking for person of interest after man found injured near road dies

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 9:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is looking to locate Thomas Reginald Brooks, 42, of Carolina Avenue.

Investigators believe he may have information in the recent death of a man found at the 100 block of Carolina Avenue.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Sumter PD: Foul play suspected after man dies, up to $2500 reward being offered for information

Investigators found the victim on the scene with upper body injuries, he was transported to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

Officers are asking if anyone sees Brooks or knows where he can be found to call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700.

Officers are looking for Thomas Reginald Brooks, 42, of Carolina Avenue, who might have...
Officers are looking for Thomas Reginald Brooks, 42, of Carolina Avenue, who might have information that could help in this investigation.(Sumter Police Department)

A cash reward is available for information in this investigation.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Richland Co. deputies shot at while responding to call for help; man found dead
Deputies ambushed after false 9-1-1 call, shots fired
(Source: Prisma Health)
Prisma Health employee death ruled a homicide
(SOURCE: SCDNR)
Missing boater on Lake Murray, SCDNR out searching
Butler’s mother, Lakeshia Butler, said, “They took my son, I still don’t have any answers.”
Family of man that died in custody and allegedly bitten by rats at Alvin S. Glenn launches lawsuit
This school year, SC districts can no longer to use debt collectors to recoup for unpaid meals
This school year, SC districts can no longer use debt collectors to recoup for unpaid meals

Latest News

DHEC confirms 23 cases of monkeypox in S.C., vaccines very limited
Attorney Justin Bamberg answered questions Wednesday about a lawsuit an Orangeburg couple he is...
Lawsuit: Police cuffed, detained Orangeburg couple in middle of night without warrants
South Carolina’s death penalty under review
South Carolina’s death penalty under review
Dr. Jonathan Arden is cross-examined during a bench trial on South Carolina’s death penalty in...
South Carolina’s death penalty on trial this week