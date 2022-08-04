Sumter PD looking for person of interest after man found injured near road dies

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is looking to locate Thomas Reginald Brooks, 42, of Carolina Avenue.

Investigators believe he may have information in the recent death of a man found at the 100 block of Carolina Avenue.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Sumter PD: Foul play suspected after man dies, up to $2500 reward being offered for information

Investigators found the victim on the scene with upper body injuries, he was transported to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

Officers are asking if anyone sees Brooks or knows where he can be found to call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700.

Officers are looking for Thomas Reginald Brooks, 42, of Carolina Avenue, who might have information that could help in this investigation. (Sumter Police Department)

A cash reward is available for information in this investigation.

