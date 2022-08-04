Sumter Co. deputies searching for missing man

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man who suffers from memory loss.

Millard Hunter, 61, experienced a head injury last year which causes memory loss and confusion. He is a veteran and accessed Shaw AFB on Wednesday at 5 p.m. but has not been seen since.

Millard is believed to be on foot in the area of Shaw AFB or off the base. He was last seen wearing a gray and black t-shirt and blue jeans.

Millard is described as 5′7″ and weighs about 175 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes.

Deputies say Millard may be afraid and unaware of his surroundings.

If you have any information, call 911.

