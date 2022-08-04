SkyView
South Carolina’s back to school sales tax free weekend is here, what’s on the list

SC Tax Free Weekend 2022
SC Tax Free Weekend 2022(SCDOR)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina’s back to school tax free weekend has arrived for 2022.

From August 5th through 7th families can purchase essential back to school supplies without incurring a sales tax.

The South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) has a handy list for parents and shoppers to find out what qualifies.

Items on the list include things like art supplies, athletic uniforms, backpacks and other items. We have embedded the full list from SCDOR below.

For more information about the back to school sales tax free weekend, click the link here.

South Carolina faced with superintendent vote amid teacher shortage
