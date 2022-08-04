Soda City Live: Forward City Church’s 1000 backpack give-a-way and back to school drive

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The countdown is on as many schools get ready for the school year and many parents are scrambling to find school supplies.

Forward City Church will be giving away 1000 backpacks filled with school supplies and left-over items will be donated to local schools.

The event will be on Saturday, August 5 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. will have food, games, entertainment and more.

For more details visit https://forwardcitychurch.com/

