SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Report: Around $20 per hour needed to rent in South Carolina

Report: Around $20 per hour needed to rent in South Carolina
Report: Around $20 per hour needed to rent in South Carolina(WMBF)
By Eric Richards
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A new report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition says if you rent a two-bedroom unit in South Carolina, you should be making around $20 per hour to make ends meet.

“If you don’t make $20 an hour, there’s no way you could afford rent on top of all the other living costs,” said Mary Jones, of Little River.

Andy Gonzalez is visiting Myrtle Beach with his family and was surprised the cost of living is more here than in his home state of Texas.

“That’s pretty crazy considering in down south it not nearly that expensive to live there,” he said.

The 2022 Out of Reach report states those making $19.30 per hour would be able to afford an average two-bedroom apartment in South Carolina. However, those making minimum wage, or $7.25 per hour, would need to work over 90 hours a week to get by.

In totality, South Carolina ranks as the 28th-highest housing wage in the country according to the study - with North Carolina not far behind at 29th.

There continues to be an issue with supply as demand outweighs the number of affordable and available units for rent.

“Rental rates have increased, again because of supply and demand. I think the market will correct that going forward when more inventory comes available for purchase or rent,” said Ron Jackson, CEO of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

Jackson says this might be the time to buy rather than rent if you can find a home within your budget and price range.

“There is a variety of programs from the financing side that are available, which would probably surprise some folks,” he said. “There is a variety of ranges of credit scores, to on-time rent payments which can be considered for loan programs.”

He adds you should check with your local mortgage broker for the best deal for you.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richland Co. deputies shot at while responding to call for help; man found dead
Deputies ambushed after false 9-1-1 call, shots fired
Butler’s mother, Lakeshia Butler, said, “They took my son, I still don’t have any answers.”
Family of man that died in custody and allegedly bitten by rats at Alvin S. Glenn launches lawsuit
Green is accused of threatening a man with a gun after an argument over money.
Man surrenders to CPD after refusing to come out of Ft. Jackson Blvd. apartment complex
(SOURCE: SCDNR)
Missing boater on Lake Murray, SCDNR out searching
DHEC confirms 23 cases of monkeypox in S.C., vaccines very limited

Latest News

Midlands 2022 back-to-school giveaways and events
Conrad Sands Slayton, 40, (left) is charged with third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor...
2 former Goose Creek officers arrested in child sexual exploitation investigation
A judge revoked bond for 19-year-old Bowen Turner on July 13, ordered him to remain behind bars...
Attorneys appeal guilty verdict, sentencing for Bowen Turner
Sumter Co. deputies searching for missing man
Sumter Co. deputies searching for missing man
wis
FIRST ALERT- Warm and humid again today with a few storms