Man airlifted from Sumter after shooting

By Nevin Smith
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Police said a man was taken by airlift to Columbia after a shooting Thursday.

The Sumter Police Department was called to the scene at South Guignard Dr. around 1:15 p.m.

A 61-year-old man shopping at the Fat Boys Express was found with a graze wound, he was airlifted to Columbia as a precautionary measure said investigators.

The owner of the businesses, Chau Ngoc Phan, 45, is in custody. The Sumter man is charged with Attempted Murder and Possession of A Weapon During A Violent Crime.

Investigators said an argument took place between Phan and the man before the shooting.

