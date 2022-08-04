Grammy-nominated gospel artist releases new single with newly formed music group

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Grammy-nominated, Stellar Award winner and pastor of Forward City Church announces the release of a new single “Tent Revival” with his praise team Forward City Music.

Tent Revival will be available on all platforms Friday, August 5 with visuals, and the album releases Friday, August 19.

