Grammy-nominated gospel artist releases new single with newly formed music group
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Grammy-nominated, Stellar Award winner and pastor of Forward City Church announces the release of a new single “Tent Revival” with his praise team Forward City Music.
Tent Revival will be available on all platforms Friday, August 5 with visuals, and the album releases Friday, August 19.
