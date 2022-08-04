SkyView
Furry Friend Friday - Kai

Kai is a 5-year-old Terrier mix that has been waiting for a forever family of his own for over a year and a half.
Kai is a 5-year-old Terrier mix that has been waiting for a forever family of his own for over a year and a half.(Pawmetto Lifeline)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Kai is a 5-year-old Terrier mix that has been waiting for a forever family of his own for over a year and a half.

Kai is a super sweet boy that absolutely loves to be close to you. He is a great cuddler and will curl up on the couch and watch a movie with the family. Kai loves to play, especially if you throw a stick for him to chase! He loves the water too! Kai is a strong, high-energy dog that needs regular exercise. He’s a great car rider and would love to check out all your favorite parks, hiking trails or swimming spots! Kai loves to get out of the house and meet new people.

Kai is extremely smart. He is great at basic obedience skills and learning new tricks especially when there are treats involved! He is super food motivated and mealtime is his favorite time of day! Kai is a great boy even when you leave the house. He does not destroy anything, just patiently waits for his humans to return home. Kai has been tested with dogs, cats and kids and did fantastic with all of them! He is a fantastic boy that will be an amazing companion for a family!

All dogs 35 pounds and up are only $50 to adopt right now! Kittens and cats are only $25 to adopt. Pawmetto Lifeline is at max capacity for animals and cannot save any more lives until more animals go to a foster or a forever home! Pawmetto Lifeline is open for adoptions Tuesday through Friday from 12:00-6:00 and Saturdays from 10:00-6:00. Apply to adopt online at www.pawmettolifeline.org

