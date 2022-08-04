FIRST ALERT- Heat and humidity continues, few storms as well

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Highs are in the low 90s again Friday with a 20% chance of isolated storms.

First Alert Headlines:

Friday is very similar to Thursday, we have a 20% chance of storms for the afternoon.

The chance of rain has gone down a little for Saturday and Sunday. 20% Saturday and a 30% chance Sunday afternoon.

Highs are in the low 90s Monday and Tuesday with a 20 to 30% chance of rain and storms.

There’s a better chance of rain and thunder by Wednesday to Thursday with a 40-50% chance.

The tropics are quiet.

First Alert Summary:

Highs are in the low 90s and we see a 20-30% chance of afternoon showers and storms pretty much for the rest of this week into the weekend. Our pattern has not changed as a large ridge of high pressure will settle over the eastern seaboard.

Lows are in the low 70s tonight with partly cloudy skies. We could see a 20-30% chance of some evening storms, but these should subside as the sun sets.

Highs are back into the low 90s Friday and Saturday with a 20% chance of showers and storms. The Bermuda high sits to our east and continues to bring that southern flow.

Sunday we are watching a weak short wave to our west and it skirts the region creating a little uplift which warrants a 30% chance of late afternoon and evening storms.

Monday we see a 20% chance of showers and storms with highs in the low 90s.

The chance of rain and storms goes up to 30% Tuesday as a cold front moves just west of the Appalachians. This increases our chances of rain and thunder for the afternoon hours. Highs are in the low 90s.

The tropics are quiet!

Forecast Update:

Tonight: Warm and humid with lows in the low 70s under partly cloudy skies.

Friday: Partly cloudy with partly cloudy skies. Highs in the low 90s and humid with a 20% chance of afternoon storms.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms with highs in the low 90s and humid.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms in the late afternoon/evening, highs are in the low 90s and it will be humid.

Monday: Low 90s with a 20% chance of an afternoon storm.

Tuesday: The chance of afternoon storms go up to 30% by the afternoon/evening. Highs are in the low 90s.

Wednesday: The chance of rain goes up to 40% with mostly cloudy skies. Highs are still in the low 90s.

