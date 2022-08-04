SkyView
End-of-summer drinks that are tasty and pack a punch

End-of-summer drinks that are tasty and pack a punch(Lere' Robinson)
By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Are you tired of being tired? Then let’s go bottoms up on drinks that are creative, cooling, and healthy. If you’re too hot to eat a full meal, there are alternatives that will still give you your nutrition.

Beating the heat is possible when you use certain drinks that allow your body to stay cool. These can benefit you not just by refreshing you, but by giving you a vitamin boost.

Nutrition consultant Lere’ Robinson of Alive Again joined Dawndy Mercer Plank on WIS TV Midday to share her recipes.

Learn more about Alive Again and Lere’s Barn at https://www.aliveagainonline.com/.

