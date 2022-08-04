Doctor warns of heat-related illness during this time of year

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The deaths over the weekend of an elderly Bulloch County couple from heatstroke in their home has physicians warning that heat issues can develop quickly.

A physician said we’re in the worst time of the year right now for heat-related illness. He says it doesn’t take long to go from “discomfort” to “danger” before you know it.

Dr. Alan Scott at East Georgia Regional says they see a number of patients this time of year who’re overcome by the heat.

“We don’t see a lot of heatstroke. We see a lot of heat exhaustion and heat related illness.”

He says exposure to hot weather raises your body temperature. He says air conditioning, or at least airflow, helps evaporate your sweat and regulates your temperature.

He says we all need to monitor the conditions we’re in, even if we’re just working in them temporarily.

“If you start feeling dizziness, light headedness, feeling faint, don’t continue with what you’re doing. Stop immediately. Move to the shade or an environment that’s already cooled,” said Dr. Scott.

He urges everyone to be cautious in this heat whether you’re outside or in a building, whether it’s for yourself, or for a neighbor.

