DHEC reports increased COVID hospitalizations at end of July

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) said COVID hospitalizations are on the rise.

The numbers reported for the week of July 30, 2022, showed a 38.3% increase in hospitalizations compared to the previous four week average. The most recent week showed 607 people in the hospital, which is a 12.9% increase compared to the previous week.

Overall, DHEC reported 14,967 cases, down 14.1% from the previous week but up 3.8% compared to the previous four week average.

Deaths were also down 52.3% compared to previous months, and 7.1% compared to the prior week. 13 people were reported to have died from COVID-19 in the state in the latest numbers.

A full listing of DHEC’s findings can be found at the link here.

