Family of man that died in custody at Alvin S. Glenn launches lawsuit

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The family of a man found dead while in custody at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center (ASGDC) launched a lawsuit Wednesday.

The 27-year-old Lason Butler was found dead on the morning of February 12, 2022. An attorney for the family, Bakari Sellers, said in a briefing that Butler had been found with rat bites on his body and had died in the solitary confinement area.

Attorney, family ask for feds to investigate Alvin S. Glenn after inmate found dead

On April 6, 2022 it was announced Butler’s death was ruled a homicide by the Richland County Coroner’s Office. Sellers said, “This is the worst civil rights case I’ve ever seen.”

Butler’s mother, Lakeshia Butler, said, “They took my son, I still don’t have any answers.”

“I hurt every day, there’s not a day that goes by that I don’t miss my son,” she continued. She said that she attempted to bail her son out and had the money to do it but that the jail told her there was a hold on her son’s real

John Matthews, Lason Butler’s father, said, “Think about what you’ve done to my son.” Matthews said, “He didn’t deserve this.”

Sellers said of Butler’s treatment, “Subhuman conditions of confinement and deliberate indifference to serious medical needs are responsible for the homicide death of a 27-year-old man in a mental health crisis who was being detained on misdemeanor charges.” Richland County and ASGDC employees were named as the defendants in the lawsuit.

The presentation said Butler was denied medical care by Alvin S. Glenn detention staff, refusing to allow a nurse to check on his condition. Eye witness testimony from other inmates in the facility provided statements saying Butler was denied water and had been screaming for help.

Sellers provided a timeline of statements from staff and the director to the family discussing his condition. Medical reports said Butler lost 42 pounds over 11 days. Butler died of dehydration and was shown to have an elevated sodium level at the time of death.

Images from the presentation showing the conditions in Butler's cell at the time of his death. (WIS News 10)

Sellers showed in the presentation photos of bite marks on Butler’s body from rats.

GRAPHIC IMAGE WARNING

Images of the rat bites on Lason Butler's body from the presentation. (WIS News 10)

The announcement conference is scheduled to be held at the Strom Law Firm in Columbia at 10:30 a.m.

