Sumter PD: Foul play suspected after man dies, up to $2500 reward being offered for information

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A man was found lying on the road with injuries to his upper body around midnight Tuesday in Sumter, and later died from his injuries.

According to the Sumter Police Department, a driver discovered the victim, who has since been identified as Stevy Pleasant, on a driveway of the 100 block of Carolina Avenue.

The driver rendered first aid until first responders arrived, but Pleasant later died from his injuries after being transported to an area hospital.

Sumter police say the injuries treated by medical staff did not appear to be the result of a fall or vehicle crash and are considered to have been inflicted by another person or persons.

Officers are working to determine Pleasant’s locations and interactions which occurred Tuesday night before he was found.

Initial information of the case is limited at this time.

Pleasant’s family has been notified by the Sumter County Coroner’s Office and an autopsy has been scheduled.

An up to $2,500 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest, according to the Sumter Police Department.

Anyone who might have seen or heard something along the Carolina Avenue area late Tuesday or who may have had contact with Pleasant is asked to contact the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700.

Information can also be given anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC, online at www.P3tips.com or by downloading the P3 Tips app for Apple and Android devices.

