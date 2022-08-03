SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Sumter PD: Foul play suspected after man dies, up to $2500 reward being offered for information

File photo of police tape.
File photo of police tape.(Canva)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A man was found lying on the road with injuries to his upper body around midnight Tuesday in Sumter, and later died from his injuries.

According to the Sumter Police Department, a driver discovered the victim, who has since been identified as Stevy Pleasant, on a driveway of the 100 block of Carolina Avenue.

The driver rendered first aid until first responders arrived, but Pleasant later died from his injuries after being transported to an area hospital.

Sumter police say the injuries treated by medical staff did not appear to be the result of a fall or vehicle crash and are considered to have been inflicted by another person or persons.

Officers are working to determine Pleasant’s locations and interactions which occurred Tuesday night before he was found.

Initial information of the case is limited at this time.

Pleasant’s family has been notified by the Sumter County Coroner’s Office and an autopsy has been scheduled.

An up to $2,500 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest, according to the Sumter Police Department.

Anyone who might have seen or heard something along the Carolina Avenue area late Tuesday or who may have had contact with Pleasant is asked to contact the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700.

Information can also be given anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC, online at www.P3tips.com or by downloading the P3 Tips app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

(Source: Prisma Health)
Prisma Health employee death ruled a homicide
This school year, SC districts can no longer to use debt collectors to recoup for unpaid meals
This school year, SC districts can no longer use debt collectors to recoup for unpaid meals
(SOURCE: SCDNR)
Missing boater on Lake Murray, SCDNR out searching
Richland Co. deputies shot at while responding to call for help; man found dead
Deputies ambushed after false 9-1-1 call, shots fired
LCSO was at the scene on Ermine Rd on July 26, 2022 after two people were reported dead.
Ermine Road shooting victim identified, coroner confirms new details about incident

Latest News

Richland Co. deputies shot at while responding to call for help; man found dead
Deputies ambushed after false 9-1-1 call, shots fired
wis
FIRST ALERT- A quiet and humid start - Storms for the afternoon
Family holds press conference, claims police yanked them from home in middle of night
Family holds press conference, claims police yanked them from home in middle of night
Holly Hill police search for missing 13-year-old
Missing Holly Hill teen found safe