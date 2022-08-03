Sumter Co man wanted for domestic violence

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted for domestic violence, burglary and distribution of lewd material.

Officials say Justin Nelson made verbal threats to the female victim and her family.

Nelson is known to frequent Windsor City, the Americas Best Value Inn and Red Roof Inn.

Nelson is also known to ride around as a passenger in a red Camaro with writing on the rear window.

The SCSO is asking if anyone see Nelson to call: 911, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 436-2000 or Crime Stoppers 1-888-CRIME-SC.

