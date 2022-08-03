SkyView
Sumter Co man wanted for domestic violence

Justin Dion Nelson is wanted by the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.
Justin Dion Nelson is wanted by the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.(Sumter County Sheriff's Office)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted for domestic violence, burglary and distribution of lewd material.

Officials say Justin Nelson made verbal threats to the female victim and her family.

Nelson is known to frequent Windsor City, the Americas Best Value Inn and Red Roof Inn.

Nelson is also known to ride around as a passenger in a red Camaro with writing on the rear window.

The SCSO is asking if anyone see Nelson to call: 911, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 436-2000 or Crime Stoppers 1-888-CRIME-SC.

