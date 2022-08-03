South Carolina State Fair hiring temporary positions

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina State Fair is now accepting temporary employment applications for this year’s 12-day fair.

This year’s fair will take place Oct. 12 through Oct. 23 at the S.C. State Fairgrounds.

“The fun, friendships and excitement of working at the South Carolina State Fair is always a great draw for our employees,” said General Manager Nancy Smith. “Along with most of the country, we are also seeing the effects of the current labor shortage. We still have some great temporary positions to fill, all of which come with some pretty unique benefits.”

Positions available include cookie kitchen attendants, guest services, home and craft attendants, fine arts staff, marketing interns, and more.

Here’s a list of the benefits that come with working at the S.C. State Fair:

VIP parking

Employee breakfast

Two admission passes to share (you always get in free)

Souvenir staff t-shirt and hat

50% off pass for Carolina Lights

All-Star Awards and MVP Program

Behind-the-scenes opportunities

Those wishing to apply can view available positions here.

MORE NEWS: Central-Clemson Tigers 13U baseball team wins World Series

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.