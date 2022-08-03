SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Soda City Live: Wine on the River event hosted by Lexington Medical Center

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In just a few weeks, an annual event hosted by the Lexington Medical Center Foundation will be returning to the Midlands! Wine on the River is a fun gathering where folks spend an evening near the Riverwalk with an all-out culinary experience, complete with wine and beer pairings of course.

But the coolest part is where the proceeds for this event go, and that’s to Linda’s Love Fund with Lexington Medical Center to give patients and their families holistic mental and emotional support.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Richland Co. deputies shot at while responding to call for help; man found dead
Deputies ambushed after false 9-1-1 call, shots fired
(Source: Prisma Health)
Prisma Health employee death ruled a homicide
(SOURCE: SCDNR)
Missing boater on Lake Murray, SCDNR out searching
This school year, SC districts can no longer to use debt collectors to recoup for unpaid meals
This school year, SC districts can no longer use debt collectors to recoup for unpaid meals
Butler’s mother, Lakeshia Butler, said, “They took my son, I still don’t have any answers.”
Family of man that died in custody and allegedly bitten by rats at Alvin S. Glenn launches lawsuit

Latest News

Soda City Live: Organizing for back-to-school
Soda City Live: Tips to organizing college dorms
Soda City Live: Two churches partner for family centered conference
Soda City Live: Two churches partner for family centered conference
Soda City Live: Local chapter of a nonprofit that aims to help erase medical debt
Soda City Live: Local chapter of a nonprofit that aims to help erase medical debt
Soda City Live: Market on main party express, fundraiser for chef with cancer diagnosis
Soda City Live: Market on Main Party Express, fundraiser for chef with cancer diagnosis