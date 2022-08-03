Soda City Live: Wine on the River event hosted by Lexington Medical Center

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In just a few weeks, an annual event hosted by the Lexington Medical Center Foundation will be returning to the Midlands! Wine on the River is a fun gathering where folks spend an evening near the Riverwalk with an all-out culinary experience, complete with wine and beer pairings of course.

But the coolest part is where the proceeds for this event go, and that’s to Linda’s Love Fund with Lexington Medical Center to give patients and their families holistic mental and emotional support.

For more information, click here.

