Soda City Live: Tips to organizing college dorms

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Many schools are ready to kick off the new school year, but the little ones aren’t the only ones going back.

Many freshmen are headed to college for the first time and living in smaller living spaces.

Professional organizer, Kinsley Turnipseed with My Other Mother shares tips on organizing a dorm space and also shares her Amazon must haves for storage.

For more information about “My Other Mother”, click here.

