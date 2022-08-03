Senior standout Green leading Dutch Fork into redemption season

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - Though Dutch Fork fields strong players every season, one jersey is definitely worthy of attention this year.

“Number four - he’s as good as I’ve ever coached. Jarvis Green, I don’t know why he doesn’t have hundreds of big Power Five offers, but great player,” Dutch Fork head coach Tom Knotts said. “Can do it all. Can run, can block, can cut, can catch. Loves football. He’s special. Best player on the field.”

After a junior season that produced nearly 1,600 yards and 32 touchdowns on 172 carries, Green is ready to be a senior leader of the program.

“It’s just prepared me to be a better man, just taking a role and a bigger step in what I need to do,” senior running back Jarvis Green said. “I’m going to take charge in whatever I have to take charge in, whatever it needs. Whenever it comes down to me, then I’m going to do my job.”

The running back has Division I eyes on him. He’s visited with programs up to the Power Five level but doesn’t have offers from those schools. Green is motivated to show those big level programs what they’re missing.

“Just putting a little more into me because if a Power Five school doesn’t trust me, I’m going to have to show them to trust me,” Green said. “I have to do it with the team, I’m not going to put it on just me. I’m going to put it on my teammates.”

And his strongest motivation? His teammate Jack, who the Foxes lost last August.

“I just want to win it for Jack because we didn’t complete it last year. I just want to win it for him,” Green said. “It’s a drive for me and it’s just something I want to do for him.”

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.