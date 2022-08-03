Richland Co. Sheriff’s Department investigating shooting at Summit Terrace home

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting at a Summit Terrace home.

Deputies say the shooting occurred yesterday, August 2, around 11 p.m.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found one person on the floor with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

A witness at the scene told deputies, everyone was seated in the kitchen when gunshots started, and everyone just dropped to the ground.

Investigators say there were multiple bullet holes inside the home but believe the shooting was not gang related.

