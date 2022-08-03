SkyView
Richland Co. Sheriff’s Department investigating shooting at Summit Terrace home

RCSD investigating a shooting that occurred at an Summit Terrace home.
RCSD investigating a shooting that occurred at an Summit Terrace home.(clear)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting at a Summit Terrace home.

Deputies say the shooting occurred yesterday, August 2, around 11 p.m.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found one person on the floor with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

A witness at the scene told deputies, everyone was seated in the kitchen when gunshots started, and everyone just dropped to the ground.

Investigators say there were multiple bullet holes inside the home but believe the shooting was not gang related.

