SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Moon may have stable temperatures for humans, researchers say

Caves on the moon could provide shelters to humans.
Caves on the moon could provide shelters to humans.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It is possible that humans could start living on the moon.

There are caves on the moon, or at least the makings of caves, which have steady temperatures of about 63 degrees Fahrenheit.

That is a huge difference compared to the moon’s surface, which heats up to 260 degrees Fahrenheit during the day and drops to -280 degrees Fahrenheit at night.

Research recently published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters shows the moon has pit craters that could be turned into caves, and the stable temperatures there could them a good place for shelter.

In other words, exploring the moon and eventually living there could be a lot safer, but being stuck in a cave or facing certain death might not sound too fun.

The study’s co-author said this new information could help NASA pick up the pace on designing a workable, permanent station on the moon, saying, “Humans evolved living in caves, and to caves we might return when we live on the moon.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Prisma Health)
Prisma Health employee death ruled a homicide
This school year, SC districts can no longer to use debt collectors to recoup for unpaid meals
This school year, SC districts can no longer use debt collectors to recoup for unpaid meals
(SOURCE: SCDNR)
Missing boater on Lake Murray, SCDNR out searching
LCSO was at the scene on Ermine Rd on July 26, 2022 after two people were reported dead.
Ermine Road shooting victim identified, coroner confirms new details about incident
Man found unresponsive on the side of the road in Hooksett, N.H.
Teen suspect arrested in shooting death of 16-year-old

Latest News

The Greater Faith United Missionary Baptist Church (GFUMBC) is calling for donations after a...
Pastor ‘looking forward to Sunday’ after church fire destroys sanctuary
Protesters react to a proposed abortion ban.
Abortion ruling prompts variety of reactions from states
A doorbell camera captures Florida deputies serving an eviction notice at the wrong home. (BAY...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Deputies serve eviction notice to wrong home
A doorbell camera captures Florida deputies serving an eviction notice at the wrong home. (BAY...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Deputies serve eviction notice to wrong home
A customer holds a credit card at the pay-at-the-pump gasoline pump in Rolling Meadow, Ill.,...
OPEC+ boosts oil output by slower pace than previous months